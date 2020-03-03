Masimo (MASI) Gets FDA Nod for RRp Monitoring Technology

Masimo Corporation MASI recently obtained FDA clearance for the continuous RRp (respiration rate from the photoplethysmograph) monitoring of adult and pediatric patients with Rad-97, Radical-7 and Radius-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters.

With this go-ahead, both continuous and spot-check RRp are now commercially available in the United States. It is supported by a wide range of pulse oximetry sensors and configurations, including the new non-cabled, tetherless, wearable Radius PPG.

The FDA clearance of this monitoring system is expected to strengthen the company’s portfolio of pulse oximetry technologies.

More About the RRp Monitoring

The availability of continuous RRp perfectly complements Masimo’s diverse portfolio of respiration rate monitoring modalities that consists of acoustic respiration rate (RRa), NomoLinecapnography (RRc) and now, photoplethysmographic respiration rate (RRp).

Acoustic respiration rate, RRa, has been proved to be a precise, reliable and convenient method of monitoring respiration rate on a continuous basis. However, in situations where RRa or RRc is not available, RRp offers a convenient way to precisely obtain RR for patients whose arterial oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) is already being monitored using Masimo SET. RRp is particularly designed to adapt to lower acuity settings like the general ward, where there is a scarcity of respiration rate monitoring technologies for patients.

The availability of RRp should be instrumental in aiding physicians and public health officials to combat respiratory-related illnesses, including the COVID-19, especially when using an additional sensor is not an option.

Alongside RRp, Masimo SET sensors offer Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion SET pulse oximetry, which has been clinically proven to be superior to other pulse oximetry technologies in more than 100 independent and objective studies.

Market Prospects

Per Grand View Research, the global pulse oximeters market reached a worth of $1.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to see a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025. Hence this FDA clearance comes at an ideal time.

Recent Developments

Last year, Masimo received another regulatory go-ahead, which boosted its portfolio of pulse oximetry technologies.

In December 2019, Masimo attained FDA clearance for the RD SET sensors with Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion SET pulse oximetry. This technology is developed to improve SpO 2 accuracy specifications for neonatal patients.

Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. The stock has rallied 33.2% against the industry’s 3.4% decline.

