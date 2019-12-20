Masimo (MASI) Expands Partnership with Texas-Based Drager

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Dräger, where the latter will integrate Masimo’s technologies to help clinicians assess brain function, oxygenation and ventilation status.

For investors’ notice, Dräger is a leading company in the fields of medical and safety technology. The company had partnered with Masimo way back in 1999.

Earlier, Dräger had integrated Masimo’s noninvasive, continuous rainbow SET technologies, including total hemoglobin in its patient monitors.

More on the Expansion

Per management at Masimo, Dräger will add Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3 Regional Oximetry, and NomoLine Capnography measurements to its comprehensive suite of advanced measurement parameters.

Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring assists clinicians in monitoring the state of the brain under anesthesia, while O3 Regional Oximetry helps clinicians monitor cerebral oxygenation in patients. The NomoLine platform is designed for low-flow applications and can be used in a variety of clinical scenarios and care settings.

Clearly, the latest development is expected to boost the demand for Masimo’s unique offerings.

Developments Galore

The company has received CE mark for neonatal use of its continuous hemoglobin monitoring technology.

In September, the company announced Pathway, a new monitoring feature for guiding neonatal resuscitation. Additionally, the company has announced that the delta cerebral hemoglobin, delta oxyhemoglobin and delta deoxyhemoglobin indices are available on its O3 Regional Oximetry offering.

