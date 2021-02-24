Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Masimo Corporation MASI reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 12.6%. The figure also improved 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Further for 2020, adjusted EPS came in at $3.60, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.The bottom line also grew 11.8% year over year.

Revenues

For the fourth quarter, total revenues (including Royalty and other revenues) improved 19.2% year over year to $295.1 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9% as well.

Moreover, for 2020, revenues came in at $1.14 billion, up 22% year over year. Meanwhile, the topline was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segmental Analysis

Product Revenues

Product revenues in the fourth quarter totaled $295.1 million, up 19.2% from the year-ago quarter and 18.1% at constant currency (cc).

Per management, shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments (excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters) surged 35.2% to 83,000 in the quarter.

Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $186.9 million, up 11.9% year over year. Gross margin was 63.4%, down 409 basis points (bps).

Total operating costs came in at $122 million, up 15.8%.

Operating profit in the quarter totaled $64.9 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago level. Operating margin contracted 288 bps to 21.9% in the quarter.

Masimo Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Masimo Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Masimo Corporation Quote

Cash Position

The company exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $641.4 million compared with $567.7 million at the end of the year-ago period. Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities came in at $210.9 million compared with $221.6 million in the year-ago period.

2021 Guidance

Total revenues are projected at $1.20 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.20 billion. Adjusted EPS is projected at $3.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.76.

In Conclusion

Masimo exited the fourth quarter on a strong note. The company continues to gain from its key Product segment, which witnessed solid growth in the quarter under review. The company’s non-invasive technology shipments also surged in the quarter. In fact, management foresees increased shipments for the quarters ahead.The recent launch of the Masimo SafetyNet, designed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, continues to buoy optimism. The outbreak boosted demand for the company’s products among the direct and OEM customers.

On the flip side, contraction of both margins is a concern. Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment saw no contribution during the quarter. Further, the company faces fierce competition from the MedTech bigwigs.

