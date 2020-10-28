Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

Masimo Corporation MASI reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 80 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 42.9%. Earnings improved 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues (including Royalty) improved 21.4% year over year to $278.1 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275 million by 1.1%.

Segmental Analysis

Product Revenues

Product revenues in the third quarter totaled $278.1 million, up 21.5% from the year-ago quarter and 21.1% at constant currency (cc).

Per management, shipments of non-invasive technology boards and instruments (excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters) surged 150% to 151,700 in the quarter.

Margin Analysis

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $178.9 million, up 14.5% year over year. Gross margin was 64.3%, down 390 basis points (bps).

Total operating costs totaled $119.2 million, up 13.9%.

Operating profit in the quarter totaled $59.7 million, up 15.6% from a year ago. Operating margin contracted 108 bps to 21.5% in the quarter.

Cash Position

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $669.1 million, compared with $631.9 million at the end of the second quarter. Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities came in at $146.5 million, compared with $151.4 million in the year-ago period.

2020 Guidance

Total revenues are projected at $1.13 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.13 billion. Adjusted EPS is projected at $3.46. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.04.

In Conclusion

Masimo exited the third quarter on a strong note. The company continues to gain from its key Product segment, which witnessed solid growth in the quarter under review. The company’s non-invasive technology shipments also surged in the quarter. In fact, management foresees increased shipments for the quarters ahead. The recent launch of the Masimo SafetyNet, designed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, continues to buoy optimism. The outbreak has boosted demand for the company’s products among direct and OEM customers.

On the flip side, contraction of both margins is a concern. Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment saw no contribution during the quarter. Further, the company faces fierce competition from MedTech bigwigs.

