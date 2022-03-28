Masimo (MASI) Announces Favorable Study Results on SpHb

Masimo Corporation MASI recently announced the findings of a favorable study, wherein researchers assessed the impact of non-invasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring with Masimo SpHb on perioperative transfusion management and postoperative patient outcomes on pediatric patients undergoing fronto-orbital advancement surgery. The results of the retrospective study were published in the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing.

Notably, Masimo’s SpHb technology currently supports clinicians and patient care in above 75 countries.

The latest positive study outcome is a major stepping stone for Masimo’s non-invasive continuous hemoglobin monitoring business across the world. This is likely to solidify Masimo’s position in the global real-time patient monitoring space.

Significance of the Study

Researchers sought to investigate whether patient blood management (“PBM”), which includes non-invasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring, might boost transfusion management and outcomes for children undergoing frontal advancement surgery. This followed their action of noting the frequency of significant hemorrhage during craniofacial reconstruction surgery and the importance of an adequate PBM policy during such surgery.

The study demonstrated that SpHb measurement in pediatric craniofacial surgery for craniosynostosis is a safe and non-invasive method to monitor hemoglobin values and help transfusion decision-making, subject to bias and inaccuracies of the device. Researchers concluded that pediatric patients who were monitored with SpHb had lower intraoperative packed red blood cell transfusion, less post-operative bleeding and shorter ICU stays.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global PBM market is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2024 from $10.7 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors like the rising prevalence of blood disorders, the growing number of blood donations increasing the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections, and escalation in road accidents, injuries, surgeries and trauma are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the positive study outcome is likely to provide a significant boost to Masimo’s business globally.

Notable Developments

This month, Masimo announced a major expansion of its leading hospital remote patient-monitoring and clinician notification platform — Masimo Patient SafetyNet. The expansion includes the addition of secure telehealth capabilities, thereby making the solution more adaptable and comprehensive.

Last month, Masimo received the FDA’s clearance for SedLine brain function monitoring for pediatric patients (one to 17 years of age) and the SedLine Pediatric EEG (electroencephalogram) Sensor. The latest clearance expands access to SedLine for all patients above the age of one in the United States.

Also, in February, Masimo announced robust fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein it registered a solid uptick in the top line. The company also recorded a strong rebound in sensor sales (on the back of solid demand for set sensors) and robust order shipments.

Price Performance

Shares of Masimo have lost 32% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.4% fall. The S&P 500 has risen 14.9% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Masimo carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.