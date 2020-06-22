Masimo Launches Masimo SafetyNet-Open to Fight Coronavirus
Masimo Corporation MASI recently launched Masimo SafetyNet-Open, which has been designed to help businesses, governments and schools manage employee and student health and safety better during COVID-19.
This is expected to strengthen the company’s foothold in the non-invasive patient monitoring space.
More About Masimo SafetyNet-Open
In March 2020, Masimo launched the Masimo SafetyNet-COVID-19 remote patient-monitoring solution, which is being utilized by hospitals to ensure the safety of both patients and frontline workers. Masimo SafetyNet-Open will enable its clients to meet the challenge of reopening responsibly and safely with a wide-ranging, flexible and easy-to-implement continuous monitoring solution, which, along with clinical guidance from partner hospitals, would ensure prevention, early diagnosis and recovery monitoring.
Masimo SafetyNet-Open does not just act as a simple screening check at the workplace entrance. It helps in coordination of the continuous monitoring of people through an array of sensors and an app. Masimo SafetyNet-Open can help organizations better figure out patterns that may support contact tracing on the back of a centralized dashboard. The system components work jointly to offer integrated and secure monitoring that organizations can utilize to identify when additional action may be required.
Recent Developments
Masimo has seen a plethora of developments lately.
In March, the company and University Hospitals collaborated to implement Masimo SafetyNet to help clinicians monitor patients remotely. Notably, Masimo SafetyNet is a telehealth solution that combines the Radius PPG pulse oximetry. The solution functions through Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion technology, and Doctella.
In the same month, the company inked a deal with Imprivata with respect to the integration of Imprivata Medical Device Access into Masimo’s Hospital Automation solutions that feature the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform.
Market Prospects
Per a report by Grand View Research, the global remote patient-monitoring system market is anticipated to reach $1.8 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2019-2026). Hence, this launch is well-timed.
