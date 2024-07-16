Masimo Initiates Litigation Against Politan Capital Management Over Proxy Material Misstatements

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corp. (MASI) said that it has commenced litigation against Politan Capital Management LP in federal court in California seeking to require Politan to correct material misstatements and omissions in Politan's proxy materials.

The complaint alleged, among other things, that Quentin Koffey has assisted plaintiff's counsel in litigation against Masimo. Masimo has also set a new date for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and a new record date to ensure that the vote of the Company's stockholders is fair and fully informed.

The Annual Meeting is now scheduled for September 19, 2024. Masimo's Board of Directors decided to postpone the Annual Meeting to accommodate a request by Politan to set a new record date for the Annual Meeting.

Masimo will also conduct a new broker search as required by rules of the Securities Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the new record date is August 12, 2024.

