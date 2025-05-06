MASIMO Earnings Results: $MASI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MASIMO ($MASI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $372,000,000, missing estimates of $374,893,135 by $-2,893,135.
MASIMO Insider Trading Activity
MASIMO insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,024,585.
- CRAIG B REYNOLDS sold 2,053 shares for an estimated $341,067
MASIMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of MASIMO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,340,836 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,640,190
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,173,215 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,457,619
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,094,647 shares (+80.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,945,149
- ACE MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD. removed 917,810 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,713,993
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 878,587 shares (+1276.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,230,431
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 861,563 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,416,363
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 779,106 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,786,221
MASIMO Government Contracts
We have seen $2,450,971 of award payments to $MASI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY2022 BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR VARIOUS MEDICAL SUPPLIES ON AS NEEDED BASIS MEDICAL SUPPLY GENERAL ...: $152,500
- MASIMO ROOT PLATFORM SYSTEM: $130,396
- 4565964785!RAINBOW ADH SEN R1 25L, ADT/NEO, 10/BOX: $83,790
- 4565403768!CAPNOMETER EMMA 1S: $81,600
- 4565359884!EMMA CAPNOGRAPH: $72,000
MASIMO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MASI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
