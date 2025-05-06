MASIMO Earnings Results: $MASI Reports Quarterly Earnings

MASIMO ($MASI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $372,000,000, missing estimates of $374,893,135 by $-2,893,135.

MASIMO Insider Trading Activity

MASIMO insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,024,585 .

. CRAIG B REYNOLDS sold 2,053 shares for an estimated $341,067

MASIMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of MASIMO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MASIMO Government Contracts

We have seen $2,450,971 of award payments to $MASI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MASIMO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MASI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

