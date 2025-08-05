Masimo Corporation Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $44.9 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $24.8 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Masimo Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $73.1 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $370.9 million from $343.9 million last year.

Masimo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.9 Mln. vs. $24.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $370.9 Mln vs. $343.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 - $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $1.505 - $1.535 Bln

