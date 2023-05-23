Masimo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MASI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.04, changing hands as low as $155.10 per share. Masimo Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MASI's low point in its 52 week range is $108.885 per share, with $197.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.24.
