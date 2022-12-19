Masimo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MASI

In trading on Monday, shares of Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.96, changing hands as low as $138.97 per share. Masimo Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MASI's low point in its 52 week range is $108.885 per share, with $299.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.