Masimo Announces First FDA-cleared OTC Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

(RTTNews) - Masimo (MASI) announced FDA clearance of MightySat Medical, making it the first and only FDA-cleared medical fingertip pulse oximeter available Over-The-Counter (OTC) direct to consumers without a prescription.

All other pulse oximeters available at drug stores and online and sold direct to consumers are not FDA-cleared and should not be relied upon for medical use, many of them have been reported to give erroneous measurements.

Starting Monday, the MightySat Medical Pulse Oximeter can be purchased at masimo.com, and it will soon be available for purchase at retail and drug stores across the country.

