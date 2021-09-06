Masimo : Researchers Find Use Of ORi May Facilitate 'Preventive Action' Against Hypoxemia

(RTTNews) - Masimo (MASI) said researchers concluded that the time between decrease in ORi and subsequent decrease in oxygen saturation or SpO2 "may allow preventive action," and that a higher ORi value during preoxygenation was "independently protective against hypoxemia".

The company noted that Dr. Jean-Baptiste Lascarrou and colleagues at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Nantes, France evaluated the ability of Masimo ORi to predict mild hypoxemia during endotracheal intubation (ETI) in ICU patients.

The researchers concluded that the median time between the ORi decrease below 0.4 and the SpO2 decrease below 97% during the apneic period was 81 seconds. A higher ORi during preoxygenation was independently associated with a lower risk of mild hypoxemia.

ORi, available outside the U.S., is a noninvasive and continuous trending index that extends oxygen monitoring on patients on supplemental oxygen. Enabled by the multi-wavelength rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry platform, ORi is provided alongside oxygen saturation (SpO2) measured by clinically proven Masimo SET pulse oximetry.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

