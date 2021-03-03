MASI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $240.75, changing hands as low as $240.16 per share. Masimo Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MASI's low point in its 52 week range is $143.90 per share, with $284.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.75.

