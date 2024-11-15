News & Insights

Stocks

Masi Agricola Sees Revenue Dip Amid Economic Challenges

November 15, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Masi Agricola SpA (IT:MASI) has released an update.

Masi Agricola reported a 3.7% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, totaling 45.9 million euros, attributed to reduced wine consumption amid inflation-driven spending constraints. Despite a positive third quarter with an 8% improvement, the company’s EBITDA adjusted decreased due to lower volumes and reduced finished product stocks. Net financial debt rose significantly, primarily due to investments and procurement of Amarone.

For further insights into IT:MASI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.