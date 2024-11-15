Masi Agricola Sees Revenue Dip Amid Economic Challenges

Masi Agricola SpA (IT:MASI) has released an update.

Masi Agricola reported a 3.7% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, totaling 45.9 million euros, attributed to reduced wine consumption amid inflation-driven spending constraints. Despite a positive third quarter with an 8% improvement, the company’s EBITDA adjusted decreased due to lower volumes and reduced finished product stocks. Net financial debt rose significantly, primarily due to investments and procurement of Amarone.

