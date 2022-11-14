Mashreqbank hires banks for dollar Tier 2 bonds - document

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dubai's Mashreqbank MASB.DU has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated 10-1/4-year Tier 2 bonds non-callable for 5-1/4 years, a bank document showed on Monday.

Barclays BARC.L was hired as sole structuring advisor and was joint bookrunner alongside Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Mashreq and Mizuho 8411.T. They will hold investor calls and meetings starting on Tuesday, with an issuance to follow subject to market conditions.

