World Markets
FAB

Mashreqbank hires banks for dollar Tier 2 bonds - document

November 14, 2022 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dubai's Mashreqbank MASB.DU has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated 10-1/4-year Tier 2 bonds non-callable for 5-1/4 years, a bank document showed on Monday.

Barclays BARC.L was hired as sole structuring advisor and was joint bookrunner alongside Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Mashreq and Mizuho 8411.T. They will hold investor calls and meetings starting on Tuesday, with an issuance to follow subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.