Mashreqbank agrees to pay $100 mln over sanctions violations -NY Department of Financial Services

Chris Prentice Reuters
United Arab Emirates bank Mashreqbank PSC has agreed to pay $100 million in penalties to resolve a New York State Department of Financial Services probe into violations of sanctions against doing business with Sudan, the regulator said on Tuesday.

Between January 2005 and February 2009, Mashreqbank sent $4 billion worth of outgoing Sudan-related payments through financial institutions in the United States, violating U.S. sanctions against Sudan, according to a consent order with DFS.

The United States imposed the sanctions in 1997 after Sudan was designated a state sponsor of terrorism, prohibiting financial institutions from conducting business with the government and any specifically designated individuals or companies.

