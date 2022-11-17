World Markets
Mashreq takes orders for $500 mln Tier 2 bonds - document

November 17, 2022 — 04:51 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates bank Mashreq has drawn over $1 billion in demand for its sale of $500 million worth of 10-1/4-year Tier 2 bonds non-callable for 5-1/4 years, a bank document showed.

Initial price guidance was around 8.25% for the debt offering that will not grow, a separate bank document showed earlier.

Barclays BARC.L is sole structuring adviser as well as joint bookrunner alongside Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Mashreq and Mizuho 8411.T.

The deal is expected to price later on Thursday.

