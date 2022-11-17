Mashreq takes orders for $500 mln Tier 2 bonds - document

Updates with demand, size

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates bank Mashreq has drawn over $1 billion in demand for its sale of $500 million worth of 10-1/4-year Tier 2 bonds non-callable for 5-1/4 years, a bank document showed.

Initial price guidance was around 8.25% for the debt offering that will not grow, a separate bank document showed earlier.

Barclays BARC.L is sole structuring adviser as well as joint bookrunner alongside Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Mashreq and Mizuho 8411.T.

The deal is expected to price later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.