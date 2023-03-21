Maserati aims at driving margins higher before any spin-off talk

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Maserati aims to increase its margin on operating profit to 15% in the next 12 months and sees a longer term target of 20% by the end of this decade, according to the CEO of the Stellantis STLAM.MI luxury brand.

The margin stood at 8.7% last year, though topped 10% in the second half.

Davide Grasso, who took charge of Maserati in 2019, said that once that target was met, parent company Stellantis could start evaluating in earnest a spin-off of the 109-year old automaker.

Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer in November said Maserati could be a stand-alone business in the future, but that was not going to happen any time soon.

Maserati, a separate and autonomous unit within Stellantis, posted a 201 million euro ($214 million) adjusted operating profit last year after returning to the black in 2021.

Grasso said a focus on quality, giving the brand strong pricing power, would help Maserati to further boost its profitability.

Its first intermediate margin target of 15% is to be met "more or less by the end of first quarter of 2024".

"But we have 20% as our polar star," he said, adding he aimed to book margin improvements every year, so ideally reaching the 20% target by 2029-2030 "if we do the right things".

He said that goal could be hit "even earlier possibly".

NO DISCOUNT

PorscheP911_p.DE has also set a long-term operating margin goal of 20%. For Ferrari RACE.MI, the margin already runs well above the 20% threshold.

Grasso said that the number of Maserati models -- currently based on Levante and Grecale SUVs, the MC20 sportscar, GranTurismo grand tourer (GT) and Quattroporte luxury sedan -- does not need to be expended.

Maserati has a margin-based and not a volume-based strategy, he added. "We'll never trim our prices to reach certain volumes targets. Discount is not a word in our vocabulary."

Asked whether reaching the margin goals would mark the right moment for parent group Stellantis to assess a spin-off, Grasso said: "Let's meet the 20% target, then we'll think about it".

Maserati is now launching its new GranTurismo grand tourer in combustion engine and fully-electric (BEV) versions, with an entry price of around 182,000 euros.

It has promised a BEV version would be available for all models in its range by 2025 and that it would become an electric-only brand by 2030.

"Maybe earlier," Grasso said.

The automaker this year will also issue a BEV version of the Grecale SUV it launched in 2022.

Next year the brand will launch a limited-series, 700-horse power, track-only hypercar, internally dubbed Project24. Based on the MC20, it will cost 1 million euros and only 62 will be produced.

"It's sold out already," Grasso said.

($1 = 0.9410 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Keith Weir)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

