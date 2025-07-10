Masdar, Iberdrola To Co-invest In 1.4GW East Anglia THREE Wind Farm In The UK

(RTTNews) - Masdar and Iberdrola have agreed to co-invest 5.2 billion euros in the UK's East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, each holding 50%. Also, the project financing for East Anglia Three was signed for approximately around 4.1 billion euros with 24 international banks.

Located off the Suffolk coast in the UK, East Anglia THREE will become one of the world's two largest offshore wind farms when it comes into initial operation in fourth quarter of 2026. Over 2,300 jobs are expected to be created during construction.

Masdar and Iberdrola have also announced the completion and full energization of the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.