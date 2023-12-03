Masdar, EDF Sign Deal With Kyrgyz Republic To Develop Up To 3.6GW Of Hydropower & Renewable Projects

(RTTNews) - Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, and EDF have signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic to explore the development of hydropower and renewable projects with a combined capacity of up to 3.6 gigawatts or GW, Masdar said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal represents Masdar's first entry into the hydropower space.

The Kyrgyz Republic has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 44 percent by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The country already generates around 90 percent of its electricity from clean energy resources, almost exclusively from hydropower plants.

