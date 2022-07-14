Masco's (MAS) Kichler Unveils Lifestyle-Inspired Ceiling Fans

Kichler Lighting LLC, an industry-leading brand of Masco Corporation MAS, introduced a new collection to its ceiling fan line. This sophisticated, lifestyle-inspired collection includes nine new families and 33 SKUs.



Scott Williams, product manager, Kichler ceiling fans, stated, "Our new lines give homeowners and designers the character-defining elements they want, along with the performance they need. From cottagecore to modern industrial, Kichler's ceiling fans go far beyond functional to deliver trend-forward designs that transform indoor and outdoor living areas."



Shares of the company inched up 0.7% on Jul 13.



Masco’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting and LED lighting systems through the KICHLER and ÉLAN brands and other trademarks.



Since 1938, Kichler has been focusing on strengthening and growing relationships with its customers and their friends and family. Its high-quality products have the only class 4 lab in the U.S. — ensuring verified specifications and safety for every fixture the company delivers.



In first-quarter 2022, the segment reported sales of $842 million, up 17% from the prior-year period’s number. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9.2% from the prior-year period’s reading.



Shares of Masco have gained 7.7% against the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 10.8% in the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2022 reflects 14.9% year-over-year growth.

