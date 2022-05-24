Masco's (MAS) Behr Introduces BEHR COPPER FORCE Interior Paint

Behr Paint Company, a subsidiary of Masco Corporation MAS, unveiled BEHR COPPER FORCE Interior Paint — a new-generation technology that harnesses the intrinsic benefits of copper to kill viruses and bacteria without its traditional look, feel, and cost.



Powered by Corning Guardiant antimicrobial technology, it kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria within two hours of exposure to the painted surface and stays for six years.



John Gilbert, Behr Chief R&D Officer, said, "We have developed a technology that elevates traditional hygiene efforts for interior spaces by providing an extra layer of protection against harmful bacteria and viruses on the painted surface, combined with the trusted performance of BEHR Paint."



Masco operates through various divisions with its popular brands like Behr paint, Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures, Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting, and Hot Spring spas. The Behr brand is the number one brand in the do-it-yourself or DIY market for architectural coatings.



MAS’ continued focus on innovation, investments in the industry-leading branded building products and disciplined capital allocation allow it to drive long-term growth and create value for its shareholders. Also, robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and repair & remodeling activities have been benefiting Masco.



In first-quarter 2022, the top and the bottom line improved by 12% and 6.7% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid demand for its products and operational efficiencies.



For 2022, the company expects to witness robust demand for all products across end markets served, resulting in consistent growth and increased backlog. The company expects sales growth for 2022 in the range of 7-11%, excluding foreign currency, up from its previous guidance of 4-8%. Also, it anticipates full-year operating margins to be in the range of 17-17.5%. For 2022, Masco now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.15-$4.35 per share compared with $4.10-$4.30 expected earlier. The projection indicates 15% growth from the 2021 level (considering the mid-point of the guidance).



For 2022, the Plumbing segment’s sales growth is likely to be 5-9%, excluding foreign currency. Foreign currency is expected to dent plumbing revenues by approximately 2%. Plumbing margins are expected to be in the range of 18.5-19%. In the Decorative Architectural segment, Masco expects sales to grow in the 10-14% range. Specifically for paints, it anticipates DIY business to increase by low-double digits and PRO business to rise high-teens. Decorative architectural margins are projected to be 17.5-18%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Masco have outperformed the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry in a year. Earnings estimates for 2022 have edged up 2.2% over the past 30 days. The outperformance and positive estimate revision signify bullish analyst sentiments and robust fundamentals.

Zacks Rank

Currently, MAS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

