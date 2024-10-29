Masco Trims FY24 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) trimmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.74 to $3.84 and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.03 to $4.18 and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.11 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Masco's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on November 25, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2024.

