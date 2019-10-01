Masco To Sell Milgard Windows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) has agreed to sell Milgard Windows and Doors to MI Windows and Doors for approximately $725 million. The closing is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2019. The agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants.

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco provides design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. The company's brands includes Behr paint; Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid and Merillat cabinets; Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring spas.

