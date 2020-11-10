Masco To Buy Majority Stake In Easy Sanitary Solutions

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) said that its majority-owned subsidiary Hansgrohe agreed to buy a majority stake in the Dutch company Easy Sanitary Solutions (ESS) B.V. headquartered in Oldenzaal, The Netherlands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The agreement contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants.

Easy Sanitary Solutions is the inventor, developer and manufacturer of Easy Drain shower channels and offers a wide range of products for barrier-free showering and bathroom wall niches. ESS will operate as a subsidiary of Hansgrohe SE.

The closing of the sale is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2021.

