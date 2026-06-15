Masco Stock Climbs 19% in 3 Months: Will the Rally Continue?

Masco Corporation MAS, a prominent player in the branded home improvement and building products sector, has delivered an impressive performance, with its stock rising 19.2% over the past three months. The stock significantly outpaced the 7.4% gain of the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the 10.4% rise of the broader Zacks Construction sector and the 11.1% growth of the S&P 500 Index.



The strong rally has been driven by resilient demand trends, solid execution and continued operational improvements across the company’s portfolio. Investor sentiment received an additional boost following Masco’s first-quarter 2026 results, in which both revenues and earnings surpassed expectations by 4.3% and 19.3%, respectively. Management also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings guidance while raising its sales outlook, reinforcing confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

MAS’ 3-Month Price Performance



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In the past three months, MAS has outperformed other industry players like TopBuild Corp. BLD, which saw a 13.2% rise, and Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD, which posted a modest 0.6% gain. Meanwhile, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI lagged behind, experiencing a 6.3% decline over the same period.

Masco’s Core Fundamentals Remain Solid

Despite the strong rally, Masco’s long-term fundamentals remain compelling. The company continues to benefit from favorable repair-and-remodel demand drivers, including aging housing stock, elevated home equity levels and pent-up renovation activity.



A key strength is its Plumbing Products segment, which remains its largest and fastest-growing business. The segment generated $1.36 billion in first-quarter 2026 sales, up 9% year over year, or 7% in local currency. Management noted that much of the outperformance came from better-than-expected volumes, suggesting healthy underlying demand.

Growth Opportunities and Efficiency Efforts Support Upside

Masco is also seeing encouraging momentum from Watkins Wellness. While hot tubs remain the core business, sauna demand is growing rapidly, supported by rising consumer interest in health and wellness products. With sauna penetration in U.S. households at only about 1%, management sees a sizable long-term opportunity.



The company’s operational transformation is another positive. Masco incurred about $8 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter and still expects roughly $50 million in total restructuring charges in 2026. These initiatives are aimed at streamlining operations, reducing headcount and optimizing the manufacturing footprint, with benefits expected to become more meaningful in 2027 and beyond.

MAS’ Margins Are Improving, But Risks Remain

Masco’s margin profile is improving. Adjusted operating profit increased 13% year over year to $324 million in the first quarter, while adjusted operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 16.9%. Adjusted EPS rose 20% to $1.04, reflecting pricing discipline, cost savings and operating efficiencies.



Financially, Masco remains solid, ending the first quarter with $1.26 billion in liquidity and a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.1x. It also returned $267 million to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks, including $202 million of share repurchases. For 2026, management expects to deploy at least $800 million toward share repurchases or acquisitions.



Still, risks remain. Commodity inflation, tariffs, macroeconomic uncertainty and continued weakness in China could pressure results. After the stock’s sharp run-up, expectations are also higher, leaving less room for execution missteps.

Earnings Estimate Revision of MAS Stock

MAS’ earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 60 days to $4.25 and $4.68 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 7.3% and 10.1%, respectively.



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On the other hand, TopBuild's earnings are expected to decline 8.1% in the current year, while Armstrong World Industries and Construction Partners are projected to deliver year-over-year earnings growth of 12.2% and 34.1%, respectively, in 2026.

MAS Stock Trades at a Discount

MAS is trading at a discount on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. Its forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 16.65X, lower than the industry. This indicates that despite the recent stock price increase in the past three months, it remains an attractive option for investors looking for a discounted entry point.

MAS P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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In comparison, TopBuild trades at a premium forward 12-month P/E multiple of 21.57X, while Armstrong World Industries trades at 17.5X. Construction Partners commands an even steeper premium, with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 32.6X. Against this peer backdrop, Masco's relatively lower valuation appears compelling, particularly given its improving operational performance and favorable long-term growth prospects.

Wrapping Up

Masco is well positioned to strengthen its leadership in the home improvement market, supported by its strong brand portfolio, operational discipline and favorable long-term demand drivers. The company is also making meaningful progress on initiatives designed to improve profitability and accelerate growth. Its restructuring and cost-savings programs are already contributing to margin expansion, while investments in commercial capabilities, digital initiatives and operational excellence should support further gains over time. Premium brands such as Delta Faucet, Hansgrohe, Brizo and Behr further enhance MAS' competitive advantage.



Investors may find Masco attractive because it combines improving business momentum, expanding margins, strong cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation with exposure to resilient repair-and-remodel demand. The stock's discounted valuation relative to several industry peers further enhances its appeal, while positive earnings and revenue estimate trends reflect growing confidence in management's ability to execute in a challenging environment. With ongoing operational improvements and a gradual recovery in housing-related demand, Masco appears well positioned to drive sustainable earnings growth and enhance long-term shareholder value.



MAS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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