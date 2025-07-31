Masco Restores FY25 Outlook Above Estimates; Declares Dividend; Stock Up 11% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Masco Corp. (MAS) restored its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025, above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.87 to $4.07 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share on sales to be approximately flat with last year.

On average, 23 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.62 per share on a net sales decline of $2.97 percent to $7.60 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Masco's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on August 25, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.