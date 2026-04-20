Masco to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know

Masco Corporation MAS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4% while the net sales missed the same by 1.8%. Year over year, the metrics declined 7.9% and 2%, respectively.



Masco’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

Masco’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at 88 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 1.2% improvement from the year-ago EPS of 87 cents.



The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $1.84 billion, which indicates 2.1% growth from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.8 billion.

Masco Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Masco Corporation price-eps-surprise | Masco Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Define Masco’s Q1 Results

Net Sales Trends



Masco’s net sales are expected to have improved in the first quarter because of increased contributions from its Plumbing Products segment (which accounted for 69.6% of total net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025). This segment’s growth is likely to have stemmed from the strategic integration of Liberty Hardware into the Delta Faucet Company and a favorable pricing scenario.



However, a decline in the contributions from the Decorative Architectural Products segment (which accounted for 30.4% of total net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025) is likely to have restricted further growth of Masco’s top line. This segment’s prospects were limited by reduced paint sales volume and subdued DIY sales trends.



Segment-wise, our Zacks model expects the Plumbing Products segment’s net sales to move up 2.6% year over year to $1.22 billion in the first quarter. Our expectations for the Decorative Architectural Products segment’s net sales indicate a 1.3% decline year over year to $609.3 million.



Geographically, we expect net sales in North America (which accounted for 77.4% of fourth-quarter 2025 total net sales) to improve 1.4% year over year to $1.43 billion. Net sales in International (which accounted for 22.6% of fourth-quarter 2025 total net sales) are anticipated to inch up year over year by 0.9% to $392.6 million.



Margins



The company’s bottom line in the first quarter is likely to have improved year over year due to Masco’s active execution of restructuring and productivity initiatives. Beyond restructuring, MAS continues to mitigate tariff and commodity pressures through sourcing optimization, pricing discipline and operational efficiencies. These efforts include cost reductions, footprint changes and productivity improvements across the supply chain.

What Our Model Unveils for Masco

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Masco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



MAS’ Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MAS’ Zacks Rank: The firm currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX has an Earnings ESP of +5.42% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



Comfort Systems’ earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 35.2%. Comfort Systems’ earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 51.4% year over year.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.74% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Vulcan’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 2.1%. Vulcan’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to grow 13% compared to the prior year.



MasTec, Inc. MTZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



MasTec’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 4.8%. MasTec’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to surge 92.2% year over year.

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Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.