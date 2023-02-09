Masco Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Feb. 9, 2023, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.masco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (844) 200-6205 (US) or (929) 526-1599 (International) with identification number 290858.

For a replay call, dial (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International) with identification number 511416.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.