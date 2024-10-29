Masco Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Beat, EPS View Lowered

Masco Corporation MAS reported third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales marginally beat the same. Strong operational efficiency helped it deliver strong earnings amid challenging market conditions.



Shares of Masco lost 0.3% in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday.



Masco’s focus on a balanced capital deployment strategy helped it return $255 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.



Masco lowered the upper limit of its 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance due to challenged market demand.

Inside the Headlines

Masco reported adjusted EPS of $1.08, which met the consensus mark and increased 8% from the year-ago figure of $1.00.

Net sales of $1.98 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.1% and increased 0.2% from the prior-year period. Net sales inched up 1% year over year in local currency.



Sales in the North American region slipped 0.4% from the prior year. Internationally, sales increased 2.9% in local currency.

MAS' Segmental Analysis

Plumbing Products: Sales in the segment grew 2% year over year to $1.22 billion. Currency had a minimal impact, and acquisitions increased sales by 1%. North American sales rose 2% year over year (up 1% excluding acquisitions) in local currency.



The adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 19.9% on cost savings initiatives and higher volumes, partially offset by unfavorable mix and higher commodity and freight costs. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $269 million from $251 million a year ago.



Decorative Architectural Products: The segment reported sales of $764 million, down 3% from the prior-year period. Sales of paints and other coating products decreased by low single digits. PRO paint sales increased by the high single digits, but DIY paint sales decreased by mid-single digits. Sales fell 1% excluding the impacts of currency and divestitures.



Adjusted operating margin declined 20 bps to 18.1% due to timing of marketing spend, an unfavorable price/cost relationship and lower volume, partially offset by cost savings initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $147 million from the prior-year figure of $153 million.

Margins Performance

Adjusted gross margin improved 90 bps from the prior-year level to 36.7%. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of net sales — were up 40 bps to 18.6% from the year-ago figure of 18.2%.



Adjusted operating margin improved 60 bps on a year-over-year basis to 18.2%, backed by cost savings initiatives, partially offset by unfavorable mix and price/cost relationship and timing of marketing spend. Adjusted EBITDA grew 3.1% year over year to $397 million.

Financials

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Masco had a total liquidity of $1.65 billion compared with $1.63 billion at 2023-end. This includes cash and cash investments of $646 million compared with $634 million recorded at 2023-end. Long-term debt was $2.945 billion, flat from 2023-end.



Net cash from operating activities was $668 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared with $928 million in the prior-year period. During the reported period, the company repurchased 2.5 million shares for $192 million.

2024 Guidance

The company now expects its adjusted EPS in the range of $4.05-$4.15 compared with $4.05-$4.20 expected earlier. In 2023, adjusted EPS stood at $3.86.



Net sales are now likely to be down in the low single digits from the 2023 level of $7.97 billion. Net sales in the Plumbing segment are still anticipated to increase/decrease in the low single digits, while those in Decorative Architectural are now expected to be down in the mid-single digits.



Adjusted operating margin for the year is now expected to be nearly 17.5% (compared with the prior projection of 17-17.5%). It expects an adjusted operating margin of 19% in Plumbing (up from 18.5% expected earlier) and 18% in Decorative Architectural. In 2023, MAS generated an adjusted operating margin of 16.8%, wherein Plumbing reported 18% and Decorative Architectural posted 17.8%.

Zacks Rank

Masco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



