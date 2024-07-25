Masco Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on July 25, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.masco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 800-549-8228 or 646-564-2877. Conference identification number 45864.

For a replay call, dial 888-660-6264 or 646-517-3975. Passcode 45864 #.

