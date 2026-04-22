Masco Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 22, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.masco.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (800) 715-9871or (646) 307-1963, ID Number 3880732.

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909. passcode 3880732 #.

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