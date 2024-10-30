Masco price target raised to $87 from $76 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Masco (MAS) to $87 from $76 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings was in line with consensus but beat the firm’s estimates as margins were stronger than anticipated, with Masco continuing to do a good job managing price/cost while gaining on the productivity side as well, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

