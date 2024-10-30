Masco price target lowered to $94 from $95 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Masco (MAS) to $94 from $95 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they posted solid results as plumbing drove the upside, and they remain long-term buyers.

