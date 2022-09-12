Masco (NYSE:MAS) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Masco's (NYSE:MAS) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Masco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$5.5b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Masco has an ROCE of 47%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%. NYSE:MAS Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Masco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Masco's ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Masco. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 59%. The company is now earning US$0.5 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 21% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Masco may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 45% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Masco has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 50% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know more about Masco, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

