Markets
MAS

Masco Not Providing FY25 Guidance Amid Tariff And Macroeconomic Uncertainty - Update

April 23, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) said it is not providing full year 2025 financial guidance at this time, due to tariff and macroeconomic uncertainty.

"Due to the uncertainty that persists around how these changes will impact demand, pricing, and product costs across our industry, we are not providing full-year financial guidance at this time," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.