Masco Not Providing FY25 Guidance Amid Tariff And Macroeconomic Uncertainty - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) said it is not providing full year 2025 financial guidance at this time, due to tariff and macroeconomic uncertainty.

"Due to the uncertainty that persists around how these changes will impact demand, pricing, and product costs across our industry, we are not providing full-year financial guidance at this time," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman.

