Masco (MAS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Masco Corporation MAS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, MAS’ earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and were flat year over year. On the contrary, net sales increased 8% year over year but marginally lagged the consensus mark.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Masco’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share, suggesting a rise of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 99 cents. The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $2.26 billion, indicating a 2.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

Masco is likely to have generated tepid earnings and revenues in third-quarter 2022. Slowness in the housing and repair, and remodel markets is likely to have ailed MAS’ top-line performance. The bottom line is expected to have been dented by intense inflationary pressure, particularly on commodities and logistics, and supply-chain issues in the quarter to be reported. Also, inflation is likely to have increased for raw material, freight and labor.



Apart from the above-mentioned costs, MAS persistently incurs expenses related to product launches and acquisitions.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plumbing Products’ sales of $1,345 million indicates a 1.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The same for the Decorative Architectural Products segment’s sales is currently pegged at $920 million, calling for a 5.1% increase from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.



The consensus mark for Plumbing Products’ non-GAAP operating profit is pegged at $243 million, suggesting 2% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The same for Decorative Architectural Products’ non-GAAP operating profit is pegged at $160 million, implying a 3.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Masco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Currently, MAS has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -3.61%.



Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their respective quarters to be reported.



Headquartered in Stamford, CT, United Rentals, Inc. URI, the largest equipment rental company in the world, beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 8%.



URI is poised to beat expectations while reporting third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after the closing bell. United Rentals has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.46%, at present.



Better fleet productivity on broad-based rental demand in non-residential construction and industrial verticals, higher total and rental revenues, and stronger pricing bodes well for URI’s quarterly performance.



Headquartered in Toledo, OH, Owens Corning OC, a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions, beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 12.2%.



OC is poised to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell. OC has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.09%, at present.



Higher demand across the markets served, structural improvements, strategic investments, strong commercial and operational execution, and a focus on acquisition are expected to be reflected in the imminent quarterly results.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, an Atlanta, GA-based homebuilder, beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 5.6%.



PHM is poised to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before the opening bell. PulteGroup has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.18%, at present.



Solid backlog level, improved gross margin and overhead leverage are expected to have supported PHM’s growth in the quarter to be reported.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



