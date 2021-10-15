Masco (MAS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.81, changing hands as high as $59.26 per share. Masco Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAS's low point in its 52 week range is $51.53 per share, with $68.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.80. The MAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.