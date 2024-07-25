Masco (MAS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Masco (MAS) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Plumbing Products : $1.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $1.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products : $838 million versus $886.14 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

: $838 million versus $886.14 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products : $249 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $233.27 million.

: $249 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $233.27 million. Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products : $174 million compared to the $169.61 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $174 million compared to the $169.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products : $247 million versus $229.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $247 million versus $229.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products: $174 million versus $169.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Masco have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.