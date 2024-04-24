Masco (MAS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Masco (MAS) reported $1.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +6.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Plumbing Products : $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

: $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products : $734 million compared to the $735.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

: $734 million compared to the $735.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products : $228 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $210.27 million.

: $228 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $210.27 million. Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products : $125 million compared to the $128.63 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $125 million compared to the $128.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products : $226 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.19 million.

: $226 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.19 million. Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products: $124 million compared to the $128.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Masco have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

