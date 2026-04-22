Masco (MAS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Masco (MAS) reported revenue of $1.92 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +4.3%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products : $554 million versus $564.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.

: $554 million versus $564.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change. Net Sales- Plumbing Products : $1.36 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products : $250 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $216.38 million.

: $250 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $216.38 million. Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products : $105 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $94.65 million.

: $105 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $94.65 million. Operating profit / (loss),as reported- General corporate expense, net : $-31 million versus $-32.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-31 million versus $-32.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products : $104 million compared to the $85.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $104 million compared to the $85.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products: $243 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $222.59 million.

Here is how Masco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Masco here>>>

Shares of Masco have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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