Masco (MAS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Masco (MAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Masco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' should arrive at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' stands at $564.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' should come in at $216.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $219.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' will reach $94.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $96.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products' will reach $85.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $96.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products' will likely reach $222.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $217.00 million.

Shares of Masco have experienced a change of +11% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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