Masco (MAS) Price Target Increased by 12.32% to 67.41

The average one-year price target for Masco (NYSE:MAS) has been revised to 67.41 / share. This is an increase of 12.32% from the prior estimate of 60.01 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of 60.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.19%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 253,768K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,086K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,424K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 85.73% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 8,947K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,395K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,710K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 63.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,976K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,852K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,260K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.