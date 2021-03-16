Masco (MAS) Gains From Buyouts, Repair & Remodel Activity

Masco Corporation MAS has been benefiting from strong housing industry backdrop, and solid demand for repair and remodel or R&R activity. Furthermore, focus on acquisitions to expand its portfolio bodes well.



The company’s shares have gained 63.5% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 129.5% rally. Although the company’s shares have underperformed the industry, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved 4% north in the past 60 days.



This positive trend signifies bullish analysts’ sentiments and justifies the company’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating robust fundamentals and the expectation of outperformance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Factors to Drive Growth

Resilient Housing Market: Declining mortgage rates have been driving the U.S. housing industry in recent times. In addition to remarkable recovery in single-family housing construction, repair/remodel activity has also been robust, supported by do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional activity. Revival of housing demand and solid R&R activity have been a boon for Masco and companies like Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX, Installed Building Products Inc. IBP, PGT Innovations, Inc. PGTI from the same industry.



Over the years, Masco has remained focused on realigning its portfolio toward lower-ticket, less-cyclical, repair and remodel-oriented products. Strong DIY-oriented products position Masco particularly well to overcome coronavirus-associated uncertainty. Notably, the R&R industry represents approximately 90% of Masco’s business. Notably, the paint business has been one of the biggest beneficiaries amid the COVID-19 crisis as its DIY exposure, low ticket item and ease of use by homeowners have been driving strong demand.



Solid Buyouts: Masco follows a systematic acquisition strategy to broaden its portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Masco executed three bolt-on acquisitions, which are expected to contribute approximately 3% to top-line growth in 2021. The largest was the acquisition of Kraus, an online plumbing fixture company focused on modern, high-quality sinks faucets and related products. Kraus will operate as an affiliate of Delta Faucet Company and this brand will complement Masco's online capabilities in the fast-growing e-commerce channel.



Superior ROE: Marco’s superior return on equity (ROE) is indicative of growth potential. The company’s ROE currently stands at 514.2%. This compares favorably with ROE of 11.4% for the industry it belongs to. This reflects its efficiency in using shareholders’ funds and ability to generate profit with minimum capital usage.

