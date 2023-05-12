Masco (MAS) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Masco said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $52.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.19%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 261,495K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.14% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is 60.01. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.14% from its latest reported closing price of 52.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is 8,319MM, a decrease of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,086K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,424K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 85.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,710K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,050K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 63.57% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 8,395K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares, representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 46.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,852K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 5,633K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,058K shares, representing a decrease of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

