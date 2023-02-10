Masco (MAS) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Masco said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $54.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.44% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masco is $56.40. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.44% from its latest reported closing price of $54.00.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is $8,319MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual EPS is $3.71, an increase of 0.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 257,591K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 21,347K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,192K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 10,050K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,264K shares, representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 54.63% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 7,058K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,214K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,702K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 5,933K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Masco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders.

