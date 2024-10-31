Masco management to meet virtually with Truist

Virtual Meeting to be held on October 31 hosted by Truist.
- Masco price target raised to $92 from $84 at Truist
- Masco price target raised to $87 from $76 at Loop Capital
- Masco price target lowered to $94 from $95 at Baird
- Masco price target raised to $93 from $92 at Barclays
- Masco Corporation Reports Steady Sales Amidst Profit Challenges
