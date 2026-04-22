Masco Maintains FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 6.3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) maintained its earning and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 as the company continues to face a dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.91 to $4.11 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.91 to $4.11 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MAS is trading on the NYSE at $71.00, up $4.23 or 6.34 percent.

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