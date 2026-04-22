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MAS

Masco Maintains FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 6.3% - Update

April 22, 2026 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) maintained its earning and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 as the company continues to face a dynamic macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.91 to $4.11 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.91 to $4.11 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MAS is trading on the NYSE at $71.00, up $4.23 or 6.34 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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