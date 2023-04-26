Masco Maintains FY23 Outlook; Appoints David Chaika Interim CFO - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.06 to $3.36 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Masco also announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed David Chaika, Masco's Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2023, upon the retirement of John Sznewajs.

Chaika will serve in this capacity while the Company conducts an internal and external search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer

